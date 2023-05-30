Ex-President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed sadness over the passing of the founder of DAAR Communications High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, stating that the country has lost a true patriot and fair-minded nation builder.

In a condolence message to the Dokpesi family and DAAR Communications, the former President described him as a successful entrepreneur, media mogul and philanthropist who took the art of giving to a new level and made significant contributions to human progress.

Jonathan who was one of the early sympathisers to visit the Dokpesi family in Abuja last Monday, noted that he cultivated the kind of friendship with Dokpesi that stood the test of time.

Ikechukwu Eze, Special Adviser to Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan quoted the former President as saying: “He was a humane businessman and philanthropist who took the art of giving and human relations to a new level.

“As a patriot and politician, he exemplified the virtues of loyalty, justice and service. A team player and bridge builder, High Chief Dokpesi played the kind of politics that promoted friendship, ethnic cohesion and national unity.

“High Chief Dokpesi will be remembered for his works of charity, devotion to his faith and inspiring leadership, especially serving as a trailblazer who pioneered private broadcasting and played a major role in advancing media freedom in Nigeria.”

