Dogs owned by church bite, kill man in Lagos

A 36-year-old man, Ashiru Isa has been bitten and killed by two Alsatian dogs in the Abule-Egba area of Lagos State.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the image maker in charge of the Lagos State Police Command confirmed the incident to Tribune Online on Sunday.

Ashiru was reportedly on his way home over the weekend when the two dogs came out of a Catholic church in the Abule-Egba area and pounced on him.

The police image maker however said that nobody had as of Sunday evening been arrested in connection with the incident but noted that a cook in the church had made a statement to the police.

According to Hundeyin, one of the younger brothers of the deceased reported the incident to the police

The police spokesperson said, “On Tuesday at about 11.30 pm, the younger brother reported that his elder brother was coming home and two German dogs came out from church premises and bounced on him.”

He added that “The man said the dogs gave his elder brother several bites all over his body. The police immediately visited the scene of the incident by detectives led by the Divisional Crime Officer.

“On arrival, the dogs were not seen. The victim was said to be rushed to Orile-Agege General Hospital for treatment by the family.”

He also continued that “On getting to the hospital, it was discovered that the victim has given up the ghost.”

“Family forcefully removed the corpse for burial according to Muslim rite,” he added.

The police spokesperson warned that “You are liable for any damage caused by your pets.”

