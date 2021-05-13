Dogonyaro: Nigeria has lost a patriot, soldier, an administrator ― Olabode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, said the death of General Joshua Dogonyaro has indeed robbed this nation of a patriot, a soldier and an administrator.

George said this on Thursday in a signed statement, while paying tributes to the late former Chief of Defence Staff, who was also former Commander of the 203 Armoured Corps and later served as the Field Commander of the ECOMOG in Liberia.

“The passage of General Joshua Dogonyaro, a first-class combatant, a warrior standing ramrod, towering over six feet tall, bristling with bravery and valour- has indeed robbed this nation of a patriot, a soldier and an administrator,” he said.

George, who is also the Atona Odua of Yorubaland, recalled his encounter with the late General and the benefit he derived from such, saying the former Chief of Defence Staff was disciplined and yet accommodating even though looked tough and intimidating in height.

According to the elder statesman, Dogonyaro, a member of the informal Langtang mafia, dedicated his life to the service of this nation with selflessness and instinctive sacrifice, saying he was loyal to the nation, the military and was steadfast to his faith.

“I met him when I served as the Governor of the old Ondo State where I benefitted greatly from his guidance and well-hewn experience as he commanded the Second Mechanised Division based in Ibadan.

“Though he looked tough, intimidating in height, he could be humble and stern; he was disciplined and yet accommodating,” he said.

George further recalled that the late Dogonyaro, whom he described as the General of Generals, and a detribalised Nigerian, demonstrated a robust excellent leadership in the desert of Chad as the Commander of the 203 Armoured Corps and later as the Field Commander of the ECOMOG in Liberia.

“Though born in Vom, Plateau State, General Dongoyaro who was a member of the informal Langtang mafia dedicated his life to the service of this nation with selflessness and instinctive sacrifice. He was loyal to the nation. He was loyal to the military. He was steadfast to his faith.

“And he was totally detribalised. He demonstrated a robust excellent leadership in the desert of Chad as the Commander of the 203 Armoured Corps and later as the Field Commander of the ECOMOG in the ruins of Liberia,” he said.

George said the Army chief, whom he said had served his cause and his duty done, declared that he would never be forgotten for his patriotic purity, unifying national pursuit and his willingness to make sacrifices for the greater good of this nation, even as he prayed that his soul finds solace and blessings in the bosom of the Lord.

“The General of Generals, he has served his cause. His duty is done. His mission is fulfilled. But he will never be forgotten for his patriotic purity, for his unifying national pursuit and for his willingness to make sacrifices for the greater good of this nation. May he find solace and blessings in the bosom of the Lord. Amen,” the Atona said.

