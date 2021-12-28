Dogara lied, no security threat in Mwari village ― Youths declare

Mwari Youths in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State have refuted allegation by former Speaker, House of Reps, Barr Yakubu Dogara that there is a security threat in the area which if not carefully handled may cause the breakdown of law and order.

The claim by Yakubu Dogara according to the Mwari youths is to disrupt the planned commemoration of the 21 anniversary of the death of the late Sayawa nation crusader, Baba Peter Gonto.

Addressing Journalists on Monday at the NUJ Press Center, Pastor Isuwa Samaila on behalf of the youths stated that, “We, the concerned Youths in Mwari, Bagoro LGA of Bauchi state feel duty-bound to refute the complaint written to the Inspector General of Police purportedly signed by Rt Hon. Dogara Yakubu, the Honourable member representing Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of the Federal House of Representatives which is also making rounds in the social media”.

He stated further that, “In the complaint, it is alleged that unless the planned reception in honour of the Zaar sage, Baba Peter Gonto is put on hold, there may be a very serious breach of the peace. The author further argued that he has worked hard to restore peace to the area, that he is so concerned about any activity that is to reverse the peace enjoyed in the area”.

“We are here to address you, members of the press and to inform you clearly that, as youths of Mwari, the claims in the complaint are not true. We, on our behalf and the people of Mwari completely supports the reception in honour of our grandfather, Late Baba Peter Gonto. We interact closely with youths within our neighbourhood, there is no unanimity that the reception should go on.”, he said.

Isuwa Samaila who was flanked by other youth leaders added that,” Our Late Sage, Baba Peter Gonto was a political leader, a devoted religious leader, a pacesetter in Sayawa land, whose ideals were to propagate the message of peace and unity amongst his people, so no amount of honour that would be given to him will be too much”.

According to him, “Moreover, the Late Baba Gonto was a father to every Zaar man who was an architect of unity among the Zaar people and our neighbours, he was further the beacon of hope and light” .

He expressed surprise at the development saying that, “We are surprised that any Zaar man would have the courage and audacity to oppose a reception in honour of this legend; we are much more surprised that Rt. Hon. Dogara Yakubu who is an In-law to Mwari would want to oppose a reception in honour of this great man”.

He explained that “The intention of the convener of this event is primarily to foster unity in and around the Zaar nation, to showcase the past achievement of late Baba Gonto to the upcoming youths for them to emulate. It is not meant to pursue selfish interest as a certain group of persons would want the world to believe”.

The Youth leader further explained that, “The project is not only meant to sensitize the youths on the need for peaceful and harmonious coexistence but, also to institute a foundation in the late Sage’s name which would be meant to assist indigent Sayawa sons and daughters in pursuit of their various callings”.

He concluded that, “We would like to state in a clear and loud voice that we the youths in Mwari are in support of the event, and we are actively involved in all the events, no one should deceive the world that we are not in support of the event”.

Efforts to get reactions from Yakubu Dogara failed as his media aide, Hassan Turaki did not pick his phone when the call was put through nor did he reply to the SMS sent to the number as of the time of filing the report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Dogara lied, no security threat in Mwari village, Youths declare Dogara lied, no security threat in Mwari village, Youths declare Dogara lied, no security threat in Mwari village, Youths declare Dogara lied, no security threat in Mwari village, Youths declare.