Dogara-led Bauchi group commends Tinubu over Kolmani oil exploration

The Bauchi Legacy Legislators (BLL), a foremost socio-economic and political interest group, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for fulfilling its campaign promise to continue operations at the Kolmani Oil area and other oil frontiers in the North.

The commendation followed a recent interview with the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, on BBC, where he disclosed that operations at the Kolmani oil wells would soon resume in earnest.

In a statement signed by the leader of the group, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the group urged the Tinubu-led federal government to actualize the exploitation of the Kolmani oil and gas reserves, emphasizing the potential benefits to the host communities, Bauchi State, the region, and the country at large.

It will be recalled that in February 2025, during the commissioning of a constituency project by Senator Shehu Buba in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Hon. Dogara had called on the Federal Government to resume Kolmani oil operations.

He also appealed to the government to construct the Kafin Zaki and Zungur/Bagel dams, projects he said would create thousands of jobs, boost agricultural activities, and add hundreds of megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

The Bauchi Legacy Legislators also called for the implementation of the Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe–Yola highway project, among other laudable initiatives of the government.

The group noted that with the actualization of these projects and programmes, support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu—should he seek a second term—is assured in Bauchi State and the North-East geopolitical zone.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE