Dogara inaugurates Achievers Varsity’s hall of residence named after Atiku

As part of activities marking the 15th anniversary and 12th convocation ceremony of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, inaugurated a 960 bed space named after the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar in the institution.

Dogara, who is also the chancellor of the first private university in the Ondo State, commended the institution for taking step in the right direction and contributing towards the development of education in Nigeria.

Speaking while unveiling the building, Dogara expressed satisfaction with the pace at which new structures are contructed in the university, saying such intervention will assist the students and the institution to tackle infrastructure challenge.

He commended the institution for the great honour bestowed on the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, saying the institution has made a statement by naming the hall after him in appreciation of his contributions towards the development of education in the country.

The former Speaker charged the authorities of the university not to relent in their efforts towards achieving the aim of establishing the university.

“Our motto is clear – ‘knowledge Integrity and Leadership’ while our registered vision is as clear and noble – ‘to be the best university in Africa and one of the best in the world,’ he said.

“You have started very well and the record speaks very loudly that you are on the right track to make our dear country proud. However, no one should think that our vision and mission can be achieved without hardwork, perseverance and discipline.

“It is often said that the reward of a hardwork is more work. So, don’t be surprised if we ask you to do more to complement the hardwork that you do daily,” he added.

In his remarks, the founder and pro-chancellor of the university, Dr Bode Ayorinde, congratulated the chancellor, Honourable Dogara, for witnessing another landmark event in the university.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Samuel Aje, disclosed that the foundation for the new hall of residence was laid by the former vice president during last year’s convocation ceremonies, assuring that more developmental projects are still going to be inaugurated in the institution.