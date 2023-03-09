By: Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has endorsed the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Air Marshall Sadiq Baba Abubakar (rtd) for next week’s Governorship election.

Meanwhile, Dogara had in the build-up to the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections pledged his allegiance to the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

On Wednesday, the former Speaker led a campaign team of Air Marshall Sadiq Baba Abubakar across some Bauchi local governments including Kirfi and Alkaleri where Governor Bala Mohammed came from.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in the Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state, Dogara urged the people to toe the path of honour by voting out the Bala Mohammed-led PDP administration from office.

According to him, “We came to tell you the truth that we need to effect a change of leadership in Bauchi State.”

He added that “I came here to enlighten you that even though your son (Governor Mohammed) is there but since he is not doing well we should change him. I urge you all to cast your vote for Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar on Saturday.”

He described Air Marshall Abubakar as a father who will bring succour to the people of Bauchi State.

The former Speaker is a member of the PDP and following his defection, was enlisted as a member of the Presidential Campaign Council of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In 2019, he helped mobilized and led a coalition of political parties and interest groups in Bauchi State which ousted former Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar and installed Senator Bala Mohammed.

However, Dogara had accused Mohammed of ineffective governance including non-payment of salaries of teachers and civil servants.





Recall that the former speaker also endorsed the APC candidates who emerged winner of his Federal Constituency of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa, Jafaru Leko and the Bauchi South Senatorial District, Shehu Buba in the just concluded National Assembly polls.

