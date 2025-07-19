Dogara berated for accepting appointment from ‘Muslim-Muslim govt’

Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 8th National Assembly, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara has been berated for accepting to serve in an administration he vehemently castigated and opposed during the 2023 General elections as a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

The condemnation was made by an ex-loyalist of the former Speaker, Barrister Maigida Yakubu, in an open letter he addressed to the former Speaker and made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Saturday.

He condemned Dogara for taking appointment from the government he mobilised opposition against during the electioneering campaign.

In the open letter to Dogara, titled “Behind the curtain of deceit: Unmasking the Architect of the Zaar (Sayawa) identity crisis and division” described the former Speaker as the orchestrator of Zaar land’s division and decay.

He wrote that, “A master manipulator who has replaced honour with deceit, unity with chaos, trust with betrayal, and drives the community to an edge of fracture.”

He further chided Yakubu Dogara over his position in the 2023 presidential elections, whereby, he fell out with his party after the selection of the running mate with the President.

According to him, “Your trademark, deceit and legendary blunders finally got the spotlight they deserved. If there were awards for political self-sabotage, you’d have swept the night.”

He added, “You made a grand show of denouncing the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, parading yourself as some moral crusader. Yet, for the past Two years, you have shamelessly been grovelling at the feet of the same political group, begging for political appointments without a shred of dignity.”

“To crown the hypocrisy, you went to the extent of importing a rented Christian crowd mostly from the Middle Belt just to help you act out your public yet staged disapproval. Not even a shred of kunya (shame) in your conduct,” he added.

Maigida Yakubu added that, “Since when did you become the grand coordinator of Christian political mobilization? Oh, as usual, the moment it serves your selfish interest, you’re suddenly all in, full of energy and commitment like we saw in 2023.”

“Nothing more, nothing less. Well, these days, you are not busy haunting the offices and homes of power brokers like a political housefly, buzzing around without purpose but making sure everyone notices you,” he added.

He further accused Yakubu Dogara of polarising his constituents and exploiting the vulnerable youths for your ego, with nothing to show for in terms of empowerment.

“Remind us again, just for laughs, is there one Basayi son or daughter who can say he or she was genuinely economically or politically empowered from your celebrated reign as Member and Speaker of the House of

Representatives? He asked.

“Or was the whole thing just a personal victory parade? No surprise there, all we ever hear about you these days is snapping up towns and building estates, courtesy of the fortune you raked in from years of racketeering in the National Assembly,” he added.

He concluded, “Indeed ‘padding’ might just be your most enduring legacy in the 8th National Assembly, a term that will forever trail your name like a shadow.”

