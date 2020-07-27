Dogara, a habitual defector, always on the move, Bauchi PDP Chairman declares

Former Speaker of the House of Reps and member currently representing Bogoro/Dass /Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency has been described as a “nomadic politician who is always looking for where the pasture is greener.”

The Description was made by the Bauchi State Chairman of the PDP, Hamza Koshe Akuyam, while reacting to the recent defection of Yakubu Dogara from the PDP back to the APC saying, “it is not new to us neither did it come to us as a surprise.”

Hamza Koshe Akuyam explained that “you will recall that he was elected first under the umbrella of the PDP and was re-elected again under the party but he defected to the APC but when it dawned on him that he was not going to get re-elected under the APC in the 2019 general elections, he came back to the PDP which magnanimously gave him the ticket and he was re-elected for the third time.”

On the allegations raised by Yakubu Dogara for leaving the party, the PDP Chairman said that, “these are baseless allegations, let him come out to prove them. Bauchi people are not daft, they know what they are doing and waiting for him to prove all he has raised.”

As for the conduct of the local government Council election, he said that “already, notice has been issued by the BASIEC in line with the provision of the Electoral and other laws, the election is coming in the next two months. You can see that Yakubu Dogara has lost touch with his base.”

Hamza Koshe Akuyam then declared that “we are studying the situation and very soon we will come out with our position, but, let me tell you that as a party, we will do everything possible to get back our seat from him through legal means.”

The PDP Chairman then challenged Yakubu Dogara saying, “if he is a democrat as claimed, let him honourably resign his membership of the House of Reps and vacate the seat since he has left the party which gave him the ticket to contest in the first place.”

Asked if his party is not concerned about the development, he said, “of course it is painful when a friend leaves you but it not going to negatively affect our political fortunes because we have done much for the people of Bauchi State to appreciate.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE