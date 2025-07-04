‘Dodo Mayana’: Things we know about ex-Super Eagles Goalkeeper, late Peter Rufai

Peter Rufai, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper popularly known as “Dodo Mayana.” He is highly regarded as one of the best goalkeepers Nigeria ever had.

Sporting Tribune reports that Rufai passed away on 3 July 2025 at the age of 61 after a prolonged illness.

While prominent Nigerians home and abroad, including Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Labour Party Presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi; 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and entire sports community in Nigeria and the world continue to mourn the legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, here are things to know about Peter Rufai:

1. Peter Rufai was born in Lagos on 24 August 1963. His career began playing for Stationery Stores F.C and Demo Scorpions.

2. When he became a professional, he spent six years with K.S.C. Lokeren Oost-Vlaanderen and K.S.K Beveren in Belgium. Between 1993 to 1994, he played 12 matches for Dutch neighbours, Go Ahead Eagles and they came 12th in the Eredivisie.

3. Peter Rufai qualified for the UEFA Cup in 1994 and due to his performance, he was transferred to La Liga. He signed up with Deportivo de La Coruna for two seasons. In Portugal, he signed one year with Gil Vicente FC as a second choice.

4. This late legend represented Nigeria at two FIFA World Cups (1994 and 1998) as the first choice goalkeeper. He was also instrumental in Super Eagles win against Tunisia in 1995 Africa Cup of Nations.

5. In 2003, Peter settled in Spain and opened a goalkeeper’s school. He was also committed to youth development which made him establish Staruf Football Academy in Lagos. Rufai was a strong advocate for balancing sports with academics.

6. After Rufai retired from football, he enrolled in the National Institute for Sports in Lagos to obtain formal coaching qualifications. He was very keen about giving back through training and mentoring.

7. As a goalkeeper, he once scored a penalty for Nigeria in a 6-0 victory against Ethiopia in the 1994 AFCON qualifiers. This remains one of the most reputable feats in his career.

8. Peter Rufai comes from a royal family as his father was a king in Indimu, Lagos. He declined the royal succession to pursue his football passion after his father’s demise in 1998.