Doctors in Bauchi lament over killing of 15-year-old colleague’s son by kidnappers

Bauchi State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed dismay over the kidnap and subsequent killing of 15-year old son of one of its members, Dr Mohammed Sulaiman, saying that such a situation can dampen the morale of doctors as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an eight-paragraph press release issued on Monday, the NMA stated that “at this trying period when we are battling the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, it is worrisome that our member who is active in the field is forced to bear the distress of kidnap and subsequent killing of his son.”

In the release jointly signed by Dr Lamaran Makama Dattijo and Dr Abdulmajid Yakubu Ahmad, Chairman and Assistant Secretary respectively, the NMA further stated that “the Association also notes with grave concern that some doctors received messages of threat in recent past. It is depressing to note that the community we serve has now become a source of threat to the lives of our members and their families.”

It added that “while we call on our members to continue to render services to the society in this trying time, as sworn under our Hippocratic Oath, continuity of such will be greatly hampered if doctors have to worry about threats to their lives and those of their family members.

“We, therefore, call on the authority to do all within its power to ensure doctors feel safe to contribute to the development of the state” the NMA further stated.

The NMA lamented that “It is worthy to note that the deceased, a 15-year-old of son our member was forcefully taken from his father’s house in broad daylight and was subsequently murdered despite payment of ransom.”

Though it appreciates the work done so far by security agencies in apprehending the suspected persons involved in the heinous act, the NMA declared that “we expect them to leave no stone unturned to unravel the circumstances surrounding this heinous crime.”