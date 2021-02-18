Doctor, 12 others died of COVID-19 in Jigawa ― Gov

No fewer than 2,344 health workers have been trained on infection prevention control on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases management in Jigawa State.

This was discussed by the state governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, while updating the people of the state on the government commitment to the prevention and control of COVID-19 in the state.

He explained that in 2020, the state government work tirelessly and “four isolation centres were open with about 500 beds capacity, one modular testing laboratory in Dutse general hospital and provision of personal protective equipment to people in the state and health centre.”

He stated further that a 12 member medical and security teams were deployed to each of the 22 borders points of entry into the state.

The governor maintained that “another 2,440 health workers were trained on infection prevention control and case management as well as 12 ambulances to support COVID-19 operations in the state.”

“We also provided over100,000 families with palliatives to cushion the effect of the pandemic in the state in 2020.”

Abubakar, therefore, warned people in the state to abide by presidential order on the second wave of the pandemic or face a six-month jail term and a fine of N5,000.

He advised people to wear a face mask, social distancing and avoid crowded places so as to be safe.

He further disclosed that 13 people including one medical Doctor died during the first phase of the pandemic in the state.

