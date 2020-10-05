Do You Use a CBD Vape Pen? Why?

CBD use has grown exponentially in the last decade, with more and more people choosing to turn to CBD rather than more traditional treatments or drugs.

However, with more people using CBD, there has been an increase in the number of new and innovative ways to enjoy it. One of these that many people find incredibly confusing is the CBD vape pen.

So, should you use a CBD vape pen instead of other forms of imbibing CBD?

What Is a CBD Vape Pen?

A CBD vape pen is quickly the most space-like and futuristic way to imbibe CBD on the market right now. If you walked past someone using a vape pen, you would likely think that they were using some sort of alien, highly advanced technology.

However, behind most CBD vape pens’ sleek designs lies an elegant simplicity that makes them incredibly easy to use.

At its base, a CBD vape pen is simply a chamber to store either CBD-rich hemp or CBD oil. This CBD is then vaporized using an atomizer, almost instantly turning the CBD into a vapor and allowing you to inhale it.

The CBD oil found within CBD vape pens is not quite like regular CBD oil products, as they usually include some form of the thinning agent. This extra ingredient, generally in the form of propylene glycol, reduces the CBD oil’s viscosity, making it a lot easier to vaporize and allow you to breathe it in.

Reasons to Use a CBD Vape Pen #1: Far Superior to Smoking

When you vaporize CBD oil, the CBD turns into a vapor that you can breathe in almost instantly. The vapor is cold, without any bitterness, and doesn’t really taste like anything.

This is in stark and noticeable contrast to the more conventional smoking method. Instead of having to deal with the burning, acrid smoke that comes from directly smoking your bud, you can vaporize it and entirely avoid the unpleasant consequences of having to smoke.

While you do, unfortunately, miss out on some of the exciting and complex flavors and aromas from smoking cannabis, the fact that you don’t have to deal with bitterness is a significant benefit.

Besides, there are endless flavors available to you if you choose to use a CBD vape pen.

Reasons to Use a CBD Vape Pen #2: Flavors

CBD vape pens allow you to do something that no other form of imbibing CBD will enable you to do: Mix different flavors. CBD vape pens can be used as a mixing tool to combine both CBD and attractive flavoring agents, creating a flavored vapor that is entirely impossible to replicate when smoking.

This is the reason why vapers tend to leave large, billowing clouds of beautifully flavored smoke in their wake. Instead of the harsh, acrid, and burning cloud of cannabis smoke, vaping lets you have any flavor you could want.

From natural terpenes, all the way to blueberry bubblegum, the range of flavors is literally endless.

Reasons to Use a CBD Vape Pen #3: Ease of Use

There are few methods of imbibing CBD easier than just using a CBD vape pen.

Instead of having to deal with all the irritations of CBD oil, measuring out the perfect amount each time, or going somewhere to smoke CBD-rich cannabis, you can use a vape pen.

The only thing you have to really think about is ensuring that the battery is charged and it is stocked up with your favorite CBD oil. If you are even lazier than that, you can always buy one-use, disposable CBD vape pens.

The whole vape pen experience is designed to be easy and hassle-free. It is incredibly easy to get started and even more comfortable to keep going once you have found your new favorite CBD vape juice.

Final Thoughts & Where to Get CBD Vape Pens

Getting started with CBD vaping is as easy as finding a brand that you trust to deliver high-quality CBD products.

One brand that most people should take a look at is PureKana. They offer not only excellent quality, decently priced CBD products, but also in-depth lab reports detailing their precise ingredients.

With a whole host of different CBD products that will leave you coming back for more, you can always ensure you are both getting exactly what you hoped for, and that it is always legal to buy it.

Take a look at PureKana online for some of the very best ways to enjoy CBD oil on the market.