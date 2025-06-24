Do not tarnish our PDP — Metuh, Ologbodiyan tell Damagum

In a swift response to the criticism of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman regarding the party’s controversial position at its 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, party stakeholders have urged that Umar Damagum should actively work to protect the party.

Both the former spokesperson for the PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, and Kola Ologbodiyan have called on the party’s leadership to adhere to the principles established by the party’s founding fathers.

They each emphasized on their Facebook pages that the party spokesman should be discredited by the Acting National Chairman, particularly concerning external communication between the party and the public.

Former spokesman of the Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, in a terse post, said, “my heart bleeds when I read about the present happenings in this party formed and birthed, largely by the famed G34 as bastion of democracy and of hope for the Nigeria people.

“I just read that the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum publicly denied the press interactive session addressed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba. I do hope this is fake news at work. Otherwise, this is an act capable of bringing the party into great disrepute, and this is a cardinal offence against the party’s constitution.

“Besides, how can the press and the public continue to believe future statements from the party’s National Publicity Secretary.”

Metuh said the situation in the PDP “remains my concern because this is a party that I gave the best part of my youth and middle age. I served the party at the national level from the age of 33 for an uninterrupted 17 years as an elected member of the National Executive Member.

“We need the PDP and other parties to remain strong and act as credible opposition platforms to help strengthen and deepen our democracy. Nigeria deserves a democracy where policies and programmes will be debated openly and options and alternatives proffered by all interests.”

On his part Kola Ologbodiyan, said “Damagum’s Attack on Ologunagba, Heavy Affront to National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, the second highest decision making body of the party after the Convention.

According to him, “I read the statement credited to the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Ilyasu Damagum, dismissing the media interface of our National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, with utter disappointment.

“Damagum came after Ologunagba for re-echoing the unanimous resolution of our National Executive Committee (NEC), that the next meeting (100th) would be held on June 30th.

“This latest action by Damagum is completely unacceptable and a major affront to the authority of NEC, the NWC and the sensibility of all PDP members.

“There are two cardinal offences against the spirit of the PDP from this latest action of Amb. Damagum; he has sought to torpedo a decision of NEC and secondly brought our party to a public odium.”

Ologbodiyan tasked the Party members to rise to the occasion and defend the integrity of the major opposition in the country.

“The leaders of the PDP must take action immediately to stem this attempt by Amb. Damagum to destroy the legacy party, the PDP,” he maintained.

