Mr. Joseph Aloba, father of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad has shared his opinion on conducting a DNA test on his grandson.

This is coming amid the paternity of Mohbad’s son sparking a debate on social media.

During an interview with BBC Pidgin, Mohbad’s dad said he regarded his son as a buddy and that the two of them interacted like brothers.

He claimed that the controversy surrounding a DNA test on Mohbad’s son has spread throughout Nigeria and is now a national issue.

Aloba stated that the right thing should be done at the right time concerning the DNA.

In his words: “This thing has become a majority thing, not only Nigeria. So they should do the proper thing at the proper time.

