DMO unveils July FGN savings Bond as CBN offers N250bn in Treasury Bills

IN a bid to attract retail investors and deepen domestic participation in government securities, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the July 2025 issuance of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond. The offering includes a 2-Year bond maturing on July 16, 2027, with an attractive annual interest rate of 15.762 percent, and a 3-Year bond maturing on July 16, 2028, with a higher yield of 16.762 percent per annum.

The FGN Savings Bond is specifically tailored for retail investors, offering an accessible and low-risk opportunity to earn fixed returns while supporting national development. The offer window is expected to remain open for a week, giving Nigerians across various income brackets the chance to participate.

Simultaneously, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to hold its first Treasury Bills (T-bills) Primary Market Auction (PMA) for the month today, July 9, 2025. The CBN aims to raise a total of N250 billion across the three standard maturities: N100 billion in 91-day bills, N20 billion in 182-day bills, and N130 billion in 364-day bills.

T-bills remained a preferred short-term investment vehicle for institutional investors, banks, and corporates, offering liquidity and risk-free returns. This auction comes at a time when interest rates remain elevated, reflecting ongoing monetary tightening to curb inflation and stabilize the naira.

Together, the DMO and CBN offerings highlight the government’s strategy to manage public debt sustainably while providing diverse options for investors. Market analysts anticipate robust demand, especially for the longer-tenor instruments, as investors seek to lock in high yields amid economic uncertainties.

