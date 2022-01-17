DMO releases bonds issuance calendar for Q1-2022

Money Market
By Chima Nwokoji, Lagos
Patience Oniha, DG, DMO

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has released a calendar for the issuance of bonds for the first quarter of 2022 (Q1-2022).

The calendar shows that on January 16, DMO will issue a N70 billion to N80 billion, four years and 20 years Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond, with interest rate of 12.50 per cent.

It has original tenor of 10 years and 20 years, and will reopen in January 2026 and January 2042.

On February 16, DMO will issue a three-year, 11 months and 19 years, 11 months FGN bond of N70 billion to N80 billion, with interest rate of 12.50 per cent, to be reopened in January 2026 and January 2042, and with original tenor of 10 years and 20 years.

On March 23, the DMO will also issue a three-year, 10 months, and 19 years, 10 months, 70 billion to N80 billion FGN bond, with interest rate at 12.50 per cent, and to be reopened in January 2026 and January 2042.

It also has an original tenor of 10 years and 20 years.

The DMO, however, explained that the calendar is provisional and subject to change at short notice.

Comments

