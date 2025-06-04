DMO launches June 2025 FGN savings Bonds at 17.121 % interest per annum

THE Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the launch of the June 2025 Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds, offering investors competitive annual interest rates of up to 17.121 percent. The subscription window, which opened on Monday, June 2, 2025, will close on Friday, June 6, 2025.

According to the DMO’s statement on X (formerly Twitter), two bond options are available this month. These include a two-year FGN Savings Bond due on June 11, 2027, at 16.121 percent per annum and a three-year bond maturing on June 11, 2028, with a 17.121 percent interest rate. Interested investors are advised to contact their stockbrokers to participate before the offer closes.

The bonds are priced at N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription requirement of N5,000. Investors can increase their stakes in multiples of N1,000, up to a maximum investment of? 50 million. Coupon payments will be made quarterly, on March 11, June 11, September 11, and December 11 of each year.

The June offer follows a slight decline in rates compared to May 2025, when the two-year and three-year bonds were offered at 16.173 percent and 17.173 percent, respectively. The adjustment is likely influenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to maintain its policy rate at 27.5 percent as part of its broader strategy to control inflation and stabilize the naira.

In May 2025, the government raised N4.28 billion through its savings bond issuance—slightly down from N4.34 billion in April. The two-year bond saw? 840.43 million allotted across 994 subscriptions, while the three-year bond attracted N3.45 billion from 1,537 subscribers.

Amid increased investor interest, the DMO also launched a N300 billion 7-year Ijarah Sukuk at 19.75 percent in May to fund road infrastructure.

Meanwhile, global investment firms like Barclays have advised a shift from Nigeria’s long-term dollar bonds to shorter-term maturities offering higher yields. For example, Nigeria’s January 2049 bond yields about 10.8 percent, while the September 2033 bond yields around 10.4 percent—both down over 100 basis points since April due to improved sentiment in emerging markets.

The Central Bank’s Treasury Bills auction on May 21 also witnessed robust demand, especially for the 364-day bill, which drew N1.05 trillion in subscriptions—three times the N350 billion initially offered.

