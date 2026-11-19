The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, has inspected the Kaduna-Kano railway project.

Speaking during the inspection, the DG reaffirmed that the visit was part of the agency’s responsibility to assess capital projects financed through government funding.

She explained that improved transportation infrastructure would create economic opportunities beyond the movement of passengers and cargo.

Oniha stated that businesses, traders and small-scale entrepreneurs along the railway corridor stood to benefit from increased economic activities generated by the transportation network.

The DG said there was a need for additional funding, noting that the proposed projects would be evaluated and subjected to the necessary appraisal and approval processes before funding could be provided.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has disclosed plans to conduct a three-month test run of the Kaduna-Kano railway corridor.

Leading the inspection, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Funso Adebiyi, toured the Kaduna-Kano railway corridor ahead of the commissioning in December.

Also speaking during the inspection, Adebiyi said the test run was intended to assess the structural integrity of the railway infrastructure and ensure that the system could sustain regular operations before the commencement of commercial services.

He also said the government was considering running the service free of charge during the test period, subject to the approval of President Bola Tinubu.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that concerns raised during an earlier inspection had been addressed by the contractors, particularly those relating to passenger safety, lighting and maintenance.

He said all the toughened glass previously specified for areas occupied by passengers had been replaced with laminated glass to reduce the risk of injury in the event of breakage.

“The change was necessary because toughened glass could shatter under certain conditions, including exposure to high temperatures or accidents, whereas laminated glass would minimise the danger to passengers”.

He added that the lighting system had also been upgraded to ensure that the bulbs installed had a minimum service life of three years, in line with the earlier directive.

Adebiyi also disclosed that arrangements were being made to strengthen maintenance capacity through the provision of man lifts and the training of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) personnel.

He said the NRC had been asked to nominate trainable engineers who would undergo intensive training in railway station operations, adding that he would personally participate in the training and examination process.

The Permanent Secretary stated that only personnel who successfully passed the examinations would be retained for the operational responsibilities, after which the NRC would take over the management of the railway system.

On accessibility, the official confirmed that four lifts had been ordered to assist persons with disabilities in accessing different sections of the terminal.