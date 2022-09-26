DLM Capital introduces fixed-income fund product with 15% yield

A new product designed to deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria and ultimately encourage investment among the general public has been introduced by DLM Asset Management, a subsidiary of DLM Capital Group.

The fixed-income fund product called DLM Fixed Income fund is a mutual fund investment registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a statement from the organisation said.

It allows subscribers to invest in fixed income assets with a minimum of N10,000, with withdrawals made after the first month exempt from penalty fees. Also, investors can top up their investments with a minimum of N10,000.

The investment firm noted that this opportunity would help investors meet their goals during this “ember” period as they plan for the coming year.

DLM Asset Management stated that it came up with this initiative as part of its commitment to deepening the market and providing investors with access to a diverse range of investment products and asset classes as they take a strategic position in meeting their mid- and long-term objectives.

‘The DLM Fixed Income fund is targeted at the retail, high net worth individuals, diaspora investors, and institutional investors seeking medium to long term investment opportunities,” the Head of DLM Asset Management, Mr George Aniegbunem, stated.

He added that the fund is designed to help investors achieve their capital growth and preservation objectives over time.

In terms of returns on investment (ROI), he confirmed that the fund currently has a yield of 15 per cent, which has been a massive attraction for investors.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE