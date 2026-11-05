DLA seeks improved fiscal performance as Osun ranks 32nd in budgIT assessment

The Osun State chapter of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) has called on the state government to strengthen its economic management strategies following Osun’s 32nd position in the 2026 State of States assessment released by BudgIT.

The report, published by the Nigerian civic technology organisation, assessed the fiscal performance of states across the country, with Lagos, Enugu, and Bayelsa emerging as the top three, while Cross River occupied the last position among the 35 states evaluated.

Reacting to the development in a statement, the state chairman of DLA, Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, said the ranking should encourage the Osun government to take a closer look at its revenue generation capacity, expenditure priorities and overall fiscal management.

Odeyemi expressed concern that Osun, despite its economic potential and available resources, was unable to secure a better position in the assessment.

He said the ranking raised important questions about the state’s efforts to translate available financial resources, including federal allocations, into sustainable economic growth and improved living conditions for residents.

According to him, the performance of some states with relatively limited economic opportunities, which ranked higher than Osun, offers useful lessons in resource management and fiscal planning.

The DLA chairman noted that the state needed to pay greater attention to expanding its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), reducing unnecessary expenditure and creating an enabling environment for businesses and investments.

He also stressed the importance of developing a sustainable economic framework that would reduce the state’s dependence on federal allocations and strengthen its capacity to finance development projects.

The party further called on the Adeleke administration to intensify efforts towards revitalising productive sectors of the economy, improving revenue collection and ensuring that public funds are directed towards projects with measurable benefits for the people.

It maintained that the BudgIT assessment should serve as an opportunity for the government to review its fiscal policies and identify areas requiring improvement.

The DLA also urged residents of the state and other stakeholders to take an active interest in public finance management, stressing the need for transparency, accountability, and responsible utilization of public resources.

It added that improving Osun’s fiscal position would require deliberate policies, effective implementation, and sustained commitment to economic development.