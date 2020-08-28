DJs can conquer the world ― Sean Kilkenny

Sean Kilkenny is an international DJ who has made a name for himself despite humble beginnings. According to him, he had always had a deep commitment to music.

In a recent chat, he said that from an early age, he was inspired and looked up to people in the music industry, especially festival DJs. At age six, he followed DJs on Radio Disney in America and would call in to talk to them every day, even if that meant waking up at 5:30 in the morning. These mornings had a big impact on Sean.

At 16, he got his big break and the opportunity to begin hosting his own events and concerts, which he realised was the only way he was going to make it to the next level. This wasn’t easy though, he did not have the funding to host his own parties, but he knew that the local radio station did, so he set up meetings with them and got their support.

“From that moment on, I began to amass a good following on social media. After that, the events that I have hosted have only gotten larger and more impressive. DJs can conquer the world,” he said.

He even scored a brand partnership with a drinks company that has helped him generate more revenue. Sean hopes to keep pushing the envelope further and plans to become a global music festival DJ.

Sean is now getting his career ready for the next big step, where he hopes to be a part of large festivals across the country once the COVID-19 pandemic recedes.

