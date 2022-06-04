DJ UK raises the bar with the release of ‘Theo Mixtapes 2022’ today

Entertainment
By Seyi Sokoya

From all indications, promising act, DJ Uchenna Kingsley Onyeze, popularly known as DJ UK, is carving a niche for himself in the music space and also expanding his fan base through what he knows how to do best.

DJ UK, has placed a spotlight on himself following the new release of his intellectual work, which has made him the rave of the moment among his peers. He has just released some new mixtapes which touch all genre; Amapiano, Afrobeats, Hip-hop and House music.

Aside from the new development about DJ UK, the versatile DJ is also committed to giving his best for the growth of the industry, just as he revealed that he would not hesitate to give his all to make the industry more creative as one of the stakeholders of the industry.

He also expressed satisfaction with the feedback from his fans so far from his previous mixtapes and the recent which will be out today.

