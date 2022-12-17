DJ Prince wins AFRIMMA 2022 Best African DJ USA

Chibuzor Prince Kalu, popularly known as DJ Prince, is now well-known as his talent has continue to make him stand out among his peers in the music industry. The current AFRIMMA Best African DJ-USA, born in Abia State, has since carved a niche for himself as one of the best African DJs in the Diaspora.

His commitment to self-improvement and innate love for the profession has propelled his career to heights never thought of before.

The Graduate of Northeastern University ((Bachelors and Master’s Programme) moved to the United States about 12 years ago. His earliest musical influences includes, Flavour N’abania and highlife music of Eastern Nigeria, he was also heavily influenced by the early pop stars like 2face Idibia and D’banj then ultimately Davido. His journey into becoming a Deejay is quite remarkable as the year 2016 set the stage for what would become a career.

“In the fall of 2016, A friend needed space to store his DJ equipment and the condition I gave was he would set up a speaker and mixer in my room, where I can listen to my mp3 daily. After weeks of listening to countless music and learning how to navigate through crates and button functionalities on YouTube,” he said.

DJ Prince got his breakthrough when he filled-in for a missing DJ at a wedding, despite setting up his equipment. According to him, the incident was his baptism into the world of disc jockeying.

“It has been a challenging journey making a name for myself, having to prove myself continuously and not having a team to handle my bookings amongst others. My favourite thing about jockey is the travel as well as getting to meet new and familiar faces.

“It’s an opportunity to use music to tell a story and the power to use music to sway emotions, being a DJ has given me a global responsibility to make a change and empower individuals,” he said.





Connecting with the power houses in the music industry has enhanced his navigation to the top as well studying successful individuals in the field and using his earlier rejections as a motivation for his projection. He dreamt and woke up to act on his dreams tirelessly.

From his first gig that happened by accident, DJ Prince has gone on to perform at countless weddings and events as well as touring with artists like Yemi Alade, Joeboy, Mayorkun, Wande Coal, Flavor, Rema, Omah Lay, Fireboy, Davido among others. His crowning moment in touring came when he opened for Burna Boy at the historic sold-out Madison Square Garden show.

Speaking about winning the AFRIMMA 2022 Best African DJ USA award, DJ Prince said: “Surreal Moment!

“I took a pause to make sense of the entire Year and how it had gotten me there. Immediately I snapped out and I was full of gratitude to God and the folks he used to get me to that point; my family, friends (25B) and Duke Osita of Duke Concept.”