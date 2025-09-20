DJ OBA DDJ45 makes waves in Africa

Famous Nigerian DJ, Osamwonyi Abraham Osas, appears to be making waves with the global recognitions trailing him recently.

The fast-rising entertainer, who is popularly known by his stage name OBA DDJ45, has been gaining recognition as one of the biggest DJs in Cape Town, South Africa.

His skills on the turntables and his ability to engage crowds have made him a household name in the city’s vibrant nightlife scene.

Osas, who hails from Benin City in Edo State, Nigeria, while speaking with R during an interview said he has carved out a strong presence outside his home country, describing himself as the talent that can break boundaries and resonate with audiences worldwide.

Speaking about his journey to stardom, he noted he didn’t just hit the limelight overnight, as that he has always been driven by passion for music and the entertainment industry at large.

Currently based in Cape Town, the DJ has established himself as a top choice for nightclubs, concerts, and private events. His sound blends Afrobeat, Amapiano, and international hits, offering audiences an unforgettable musical experience that keeps them coming back for more.

Industry watchers noted that OBA DDJ45’s style sets him apart from other DJs.

“His ability to read the crowd, transition seamlessly between genres, and maintain high energy throughout his sets has been widely praised”, a fan commented.

This signature approach has helped him build a loyal fan base in South Africa and beyond.

As one of the most sought-after DJs in Cape Town, OBA DDJ45 has shared the stage with notable acts, further cementing his reputation as a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry. Many believe he is on track to achieve continental and even global recognition.

The DJ’s influence also extends to social media, where he connects with fans and showcases highlights from his performances. By maintaining an active presence online, he is not only entertaining his followers but also expanding his reach beyond the borders of South Africa.

Looking ahead, OBA DDJ45 revealed that he has big plans for his career with sources close to him revealing that he is working on collaborations with top Nigerian and South African artists, a move that could solidify his place in the African music industry.

With his passion, determination, and undeniable talent, Osamwonyi Abraham Osas, better known as OBA DDJ45, represents the new wave of Nigerian entertainers making their mark globally. His rise from Edo State to Cape Town is a testament to how far dreams, when pursued with dedication, can take an individual.

