DJ Leezy Ace speaks about journey from the turntable to spotlight

Nigerian famous DJ, Olayiwola Saheed, widely known as DJ Leezy Ace, has described his rise on the music scene as nothing short of “grace meeting hard work.” From humble beginnings to headlining some of Nigeria’s biggest concerts, the disc jockey has carved out a name for himself as one of the industry’s most energetic and versatile spinners.

“I see my journey as a testimony. It’s been a mix of consistency, God’s favour, and knowing what the crowd wants,” Leezy Ace shared. “I started with passion, and that passion has taken me places I once only dreamed of.”

Formerly the official DJ at The Place Night Club in Ikeja, DJ Leezy Ace’s career has evolved far beyond the club scene. He has worked with major concert platforms and artists, playing instrumental roles in the success of some of the most talked-about shows in Nigeria. From the Ace Concert to the Sos Concert 2018 with Davido, to Shallipopi’s homecoming shows in Benin and Lagos, and Trench Fest featuring Seyi Vibez at Eko Hotel, Leezy Ace continues to prove he’s more than just a DJ — he’s a show architect.

“I’m not just spinning music; I’m curating energy. I’ve worked behind the scenes promoting artists, organizing shows, and building moments that fans will remember forever,” he said.

His growing list of collaborations reads like a who’s who of contemporary Afrobeats. DJ Leezy Ace has worked closely with acts like Skibii, TML, Ti Blaze, Seyi Vibez, Zerry DL, Niniola, Rybeena, Tiwa Savage, Pheelz, Shallipopi, Buju (BNXN), Teni, Ruger, Kashcoming, and Peruzzi — bringing his unique blend of crowd-reading skills and performance energy to stages across the country.

With experience at venues like Club O Reloaded, Liquid Lounge, Crystal Lounge, Vertigo Bar, and Bar at Elegushi Beach, Leezy Ace has shown remarkable adaptability.

“I’m a mobile DJ, club DJ, and radio DJ. Whether it’s a beach party or a high-end concert hall, I know how to read the room and deliver what’s needed,” he noted. “Afrobeats, amapiano, hip hop, house music — whatever the mood demands, I supply.”

Beyond spinning, DJ Leezy Ace is also stepping into music production. His debut single “Ebeano” featuring street-hop legend Terry G and SGee was followed by an attention-grabbing music video. In May, he released another street anthem, “Ijo Ope,” featuring Small Doctor and Didi — a high-energy track that has quickly become a staple in Lagos nightlife.

“That song was a turning point for me. Working with Small Doctor felt natural — we both bring that raw energy that gets people moving,” he said.

For Leezy Ace, success is about connection and legacy.

“Every time someone walks up to me after a set and says, ‘You made my night,’ that’s a win. I don’t just play music — I create experiences,” he added.

Now setting his sights beyond Lagos, he’s in talks with event platforms and collectives that align with his vision, including The Creative Collective (TCC).

“I’m ready to take this sound across Africa and beyond. Lagos raised me, but the world is my next stage,” he said with conviction. “I’m not just a DJ — I’m a movement. And this is only the beginning.”