DJ Kaywise is Goldberg’s latest brand ambassador

Popular Nigerian DJ, Kaywise has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Goldberg Lager beer. The announcement was made earlier this week.

The introduction of Kaywise as an ambassador for Goldberg continues the brand’s journey to not only appeal to people who celebrate tradition and culture, but also young Nigerians who have transcended the times and have combined culture with more modern norms.

DJ Kaywise has become one of the most sought after Nigerian DJs and kicked off his career professionally in 2010, gradually climbing through the rungs of the music ladder to work with top acts like Olamide, Naira Marley, Tiwa Savage, Zlatan Ibile and Niniola.

Using his style of music production, Kaywise projects African and Nigerian cultures and values through Afrobeats to the rest of the world.

Commenting excitedly on the announcement, DJ Kaywise expressed his gratitude saying,

“I started out in the industry in 2010, putting in my blood and sweat to ensure I produce sounds that people around me and those in the diaspora could identify and connect with. There are a couple of acts out here in the industry and Goldberg reaching out to me, shows that all of my hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“In my new role as an ambassador for Goldberg, I hope to continuously project both myself and the brand in a manner that connects well with my fans and Goldberg lovers, working to keep our culture and values fresh in their minds.”

DJ Kaywise joins artiste, Olamide and actor, Odunlade Adekola, on Goldberg’s portfolio as the brand eludes to an exciting 2021 for its consumers.

Speaking on the announcement, the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Omotunde Adenusi said,

“DJ Kaywise is a household name on the Nigerian music scene and we’re excited to have him on the brand” Omotunde said. “Kaywise, just like Goldberg, brings his fans closer to their roots, through his music, yet keeping them in touch with the trends. This perfect blend of both worlds is what the Goldberg brand has become known for.”

