DJ Gavpop rocks Ibadan with party invasion 7

Ibadan-based disc jockey, Popoola Gavaar Olatunbosun, widely known as DJ Gavpop, is set to host the 7th edition of his signature event, “Party Invasion,” on Ileya Day, 7th June, 2025 at the Jogor Event Centre, Ibadan.

This annual festival, renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse entertainment offerings, has become a staple in the city’s festive calendar.

Over the years, “Party Invasion” has evolved into a major entertainment spectacle, featuring various activities such as dance challenges, twerk competitions, games, and surprise performances by guest artists. The event typically attracts a youthful and energetic crowd, eager to partake in the festivities that blend music, dance, and interactive experiences.

DJ Gavpop, an award-winning DJ with accolades including the Nigerian Entertainment Award in 2016, has consistently delivered high-energy performances that resonate with his audience. His commitment to creating memorable experiences is evident in the meticulous planning and execution of each “Party Invasion” edition.

The 7th edition, themed ‘Owambe Night’, promises to uphold the tradition of excitement and innovation, offering attendees an unforgettable celebration of music and culture on Ileya Day.

