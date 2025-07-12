DJ Cuppy: It is time to give love another chance

Says “may the best man win”

DJ Cuppy may have ticked several impressive boxes in her life with stellar academic achievements, global recognition as a disc jockey, and success in various entrepreneurial pursuits but when it comes to love, the journey has been far less smooth.

Despite her glamorous lifestyle and relentless drive, finding lasting romance has remained an elusive goal for the daughter of billionaire businessman.

Over the years, the 31-year-old entertainer has been linked to a few relationships that ultimately didn’t stand the test of time.

While she has often taken these setbacks in stride, Cuppy has never shied away from publicly acknowledging the emotional toll they’ve taken on her.

Whether through her music or interviews, she’s been honest about the challenges of balancing fame, ambition, and intimacy.

However, a recent video now from her suggets Cuppy may be giving romance another try—or at least, opening herself up to the possibility. The clip shows her engaged in a heart-to-heart with her mother and sisters, during which she reveals where she currently stands in her love life.

Though she confirmed she’s not officially dating anyone at the moment, there’s clearly a shift in her energy. “I’m not dating right now, but I’m talking to people,” she said, with a measured mix of optimism and realism. And then, with a playful smirk, she added: “May the best man win.”

Those six words have triggered a wave of commentary online, with fans applauding her confidence and maturity. Unlike past declarations filled with certainty and commitment, this one came with cautious hope, a sign that Cuppy has perhaps learnt to let love evolve on its own terms.

Recalled that on Valentine’s Day, she posted a solo photo of herself in a black robe, accompanied by a message. She wished herself a happy Valentine and declared that she was manifesting it would be her last as an unmarried woman.

That message felt less like a lament and more like a quiet vow. It suggested that, even in the absence of a partner, Cuppy was committed to nurturing her own happiness while remaining hopeful that the right relationship would eventually find her.

Her relationship history has often played out under the watchful gaze of the public, making every development headline-worthy. From London to Lagos, her admirers have followed the highs and lows, rooting for her to find someone who matches her energy, intellect, and ambition.

This time, however, she’s keeping things more grounded. There’s no flashy reveal, no suggestive couple photos, just a simple acknowledgment that she’s in conversation, with more than one person, it seems and waiting to see where it leads.