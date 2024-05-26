Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola expressed his pride as his daughter, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, visited Buckingham Palace.

The visit came at the invitation of His Majesty, King Charles, in celebration of The King’s Trust Awards 2024.

DJ Cuppy, a renowned DJ and philanthropist, shared the invitation letter from the King, which marked a significant moment in her career.

She was officially appointed as a King’s Trust International Ambassador during the prestigious event.

Otedola praised his daughter’s achievement, highlighting how she represented the family with distinction. He described her as a brilliant woman who is going places with her big moves.

He extended his congratulations to Cuppy for her new ambassadorial role, noting the honour and responsibility that come with it.

The appointment recognises her contributions to music, philanthropy, and her ongoing efforts to inspire positive change on an international scale.

