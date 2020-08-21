DJ Cuppy, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold, others in a  feast of new music

At first, it was Burna Boy who came Twice as Tall; the title of his new album of 15 songs, which set the pace for other albums to grace the Nigerian music industry.

In a space of two days, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold popularly called AG baby and DJ Cuppy have dropped their albums titled ‘Apollo’, ‘Afro Pop’ and ‘Original Copy’ respectively. Fireboy’s ‘Apollo’ has topped the charts of top 10 Nigerian music on Apple Music in 48 hours.

Since these artistes dropped their albums, social media has buzzed continually on how the Nigerian music industry is one to be proud of.

Seyi Shay, Falz, Kcee and Cynthia Morgan also dropped new songs to the delight of music lovers.

So far, comments have been positive towards the releases, especially with lots of references to DJ Cuppy as someone who worked hard to prove her critics wrong in her album. In the past has told her to stick to being just a DJ.

Falz is once again appreciated for telling relatable stories of Nigerians as he had just done in his ‘One Trouser’ release.

One comment read: “DJ Cuppy initially announced an EP, then Covid hit us and delayed things. She had more time, attended voice training classes and with hard work, she decided to make it an Album”

“What a perfect way to silent bullies. I’m sure they’re somewhere listening to #OriginalCopyAlbum”.

