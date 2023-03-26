Joseph Inokotong, Abuja



Ex-President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of former Chief of General Staff, Lt-General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (retd), describing him as a committed patriot and courageous soldier.



In a condolence message to the family, Dr. Jonathan noted that Diya served the country diligently and fought for the unity of Nigeria, adding that he showed bravery and brilliance as a military leader.



The former President further described Gen. Diya, who served as Chief of General Staff and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council under the Abacha regime, as a kindhearted and disciplined officer, well-known for his loyalty to the country and love of fellow citizens.



Dr. Jonathan recalled that “Diya devoted so much of his energy towards uniting Nigeria and showed exceptional brilliance while holding different command positions in the nation’s military leadership.



“He will be remembered for his efforts towards promoting peace and commitment to the progress and development of our nation.”



