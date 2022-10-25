Diwali festival: All you should know about India’s biggest public holiday

Diwali, India’s biggest and most important holiday of the year, is a festival of lights that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and the human ability to overcome.

According to the BBC, the word ‘Diwali’ comes from the Sanskrit word ‘deepavali’, meaning “rows of lighted lamps.”

The festival usually lasts five days or six in some regions of India, and is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika (between mid-October and mid-November) and this year’s celebration starts today October 24, 2022.

Diwali has become a national Indian festival. Outside of India, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and others across the world celebrate the holiday.

According to Wikipedia, the festival is widely associated with Lakshmi, goddess of prosperity and Ganesha, god of wisdom and the remover of obstacles, with many other regional traditions connecting the holiday to Sita and Rama, Vishnu, Krishna, Durga, Shiva, Kali, Hanuman, Kubera, Yama, Yami, Dhanvantari, or Vishvakarman.

Furthermore, it is a celebration of the day Rama returned to his kingdom in Ayodhya with his wife Sita and his brother Lakshmana after defeating the demon Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile.

According to timesnownews.com, Diwali festival is by no means a single-day festival as it stretches for 5 days.

It is made of five days of festivity that have religious history with Laxmi Pujan being the most important. It should however be known that the other days hold great significance too.

Below is all you need to know about each day of the Diwali festival.

Day 1 – Dhanteras

The word ‘Dhanteras’ originates from two Sanskrit ones- Dhan, that is wealth, and Teras, that is, the 13th day of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Kartik.

Also called Dhantrayodashi, Hindus worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Laxmi or the god and goddess of wealth on this day.

It is believed that goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during ‘Amrit-Manthan’ – the churning of the milky sea – holding a pot of gold and showering wealth on this day.





Most people consider this an auspicious day to buy gold, silver, clothes, gadgets etc.

Also on Dhanteras is Danvantari Pujan – also spelt Dhanvantri. Dhanvantari, the God of medicine – is also considered Lord Vishnu’s avatar. He has four arms, which each hold conch, Sudarshan chakra, the nectar of eternity (Amrit) and medicines respectively. God Dhanvantari appeared during the Amrit Manthan too.

Day 2- Naraka Chaturdasi

According to ancient Indian texts, this is the day Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama fought the demon named Narakasura and defeated him and killed him.

Narak Chaturdashi, the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month is celebrated as Narak Chaturdashi by waking up early in the morning and bathing with ritualistic scrubs called ubatan (made of herbs).

The oil-scrub bath is a ritual that does wonders to the skin in the dry winter season. In the evening, it is celebrated by lighting lamps.

This day is also called Chhoti Diwali or the Minor Diwali.

3. Day 3- Lakshmi Puja

Laxmi Pujan is also called the main Diwali.

Laxmi puja – the worship of goddess Laxmi – the goddess of Wealth – falls on Amavasya (new moon day) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Kartik (Ashwin, as per the Poornimant calendar of the North).

This is the third day of Diwali or Deepawali and is considered as the main festive day.

Goddess Laxmi, the wife of Lord Vishnu the protector, gives abundance and wealth. People keep valuables in worship (puja) rituals this day. Families sit together to carry out the pooja and so as to manifest Laxmi’s arrival, small rangolis of dainty feet coming into the house are etched at the entrance.

This was also the day Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

The citizens of Ayodhya welcomed their prince (who was to become the king) by lighting up the houses and streets with earthen lamps filled with oil. Even now, Hindus follow that ritual. Small earthenware lamps filled with oil are lighted and placed in rows along the parapets of temples and houses.

Lord Ganesha is worshipped at the beginning of every auspicious act as Vighneshvara and he has a place of prime importance on Laxmi Pujan Day too.

Day 4- Govardhan Puja

This festival is celebrated in honour of the feat that Lord Krishna carried out near Mathura.

Once, when Lord Indra decided to punish the people of Mathura for not appeasing him, he rained the clouds on them till the point of drowning.

So Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain to hold it over the heads of the people and cattle that then assembled underneath it.

Since then, Govardhan has become a venerated object and on Govardhan Puja day of Diwali, miniature clay and cow-dung figures are made to depict the event.

The tithi or date for Govardhan Puja is the first day of Shukla Paksha (Waxing fortnight) of the Kartik month of the Hindu lunar calendar.

Day 5 – Bhai Dooj

The fifth day of Diwali is Bhaiyya Dooj, or Bhai Dooj. In the western part of India, it is called Bhau Beej and in the east as Bhai Phonta.

This day, brothers visit the sister if she is married and away. If not married and in the same home, siblings get together to do the tikka ceremony.

Sisters ready an aarti platter with diya, sweetmeats, gold ring, kumkum tilak and do an aukshan or aarti ritual, praying for the long life of the brother.

Brothers surprise the sisters with gifts, sweets are prepared and shared. Bhai means brother and Dooj means the second day as it is the second day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing fortnight) of the lunar calendar.

