Division in other political parties, advantage to APC, says Kano guber candidate

The Kano State deputy governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has said that the division in other political parties is an advantage to them.

The APC guber candidate stated that he possessed the requisite experience to govern Kano State.

According to him “We the APC are intact and united. Those moving into our party are people who believe in the ideals and principles of the APC because we have selected the best candidates.”

He added that “they will contribute a lot to ensure our success and victory during the elections but those that defected from us are doing because of ambition to contest following their loss in the party’s primary election.

“Our current administration has done a lot of visible and laudable projects and services in its effort to develop the State.”

Disclosing this on the Nigerian Television Authority’s program “Political Update” he explained his experiences having served in three administrations as a two-term former local government chairman, three times former commissioner of agriculture and currently the Deputy Governor of the State, he has the edge of quality above other aspirants.

According to him,” Kano people are there to judge because they know which candidate has the credibility and capacity to lead them, with their support we are going to win the election”.