Divine providence favours Yewa-Awori ― Otegbeye, Ogun ADC guber candidate

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State, Barrister Olubiyi Otegbeye, has said he remains the candidate to beat in the forthcoming election.

Oetegbeye declared that with the support of other well-meaning citizens of the state, outside Yewa- Awori, he would emerge victorious and defeat an incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary Gala night of Ilaro Descendant Union United Kingdom & Ireland which was held at the weekend, the ADC governorship candidate, who was represented at the occasion by his wife, Mrs. Roli Otegbeye, said the support for his ambition since INEC published his name as the candidate has been massive, even from other zones in Ogun state.

Otegbeye called on his kinsmen in the diaspora to come together and be united behind him for the task ahead.

A statement by the Barrister Biyi Otegbeye Media Office, titled: “Ogun 2023: A Clarion call to Yewa Awori in Diaspora” described Otegbeye as a benefactor of Ilaro and Yewa-Awori upbringing and values.

“Since INEC published my name on September 4, 2022; happenings in Yewa-Awori land have shown that our people are truly ready to make sure that one of us is elected Governor. I have a compelling reason to believe this due to the enthusiasm and uncommon zeal that greeted my emergence as the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

"The support from our people back home has been phenomenal to the point that people from other zones who hitherto thought Yewa-Awori could not unite now have a change of mind.





“I cannot pretend that all is well even with this unprecedented scenario! Quite a handful of our people still think we are not ready and should wait till 2027! The logic of their position is frightening! I can only respond with a few rhetorical questions. Why not 2023? Can our people endure four more years of suffering? Who knows who will be alive in 2027? Will our brothers from the Central fold their arms and concede the position to us in 2027? Will we not return to the Era of multiple candidacies in Ogun west in 2027? What prevents us from trying in 2027 if we fail to secure the slot in 2023?”

Otegbeye claimed that under the present APC administration, his zone, Yewa-Awori has been at the receiving end of poorly implemented government policies.

“Education is relegated and we have the highest dropout rates in Ogun State! Medicare is comatose and you will be shocked by the state of our hospitals! Our hitherto hardworking mothers and wives have been forced into slavery of debts because they now survive on “Gurumi”- unregulated microloan schemes operated by loan shark syndicates. Our daughters and sons now face an uncertain future with glaring unemployment after working so hard to graduate from college. Bandits and Kidnappers have taken over our rural towns and nightlife is fast disappearing. Cultism and ritual killings are now rampant!

“Our road infrastructure is all in terrible shape or no longer motorable. I am not going to belabour us on the need to have one of us elected as the Governor of Ogun State, because we all know that is not only imperative but also expedient if we truly desire to lift our people out of poverty and squalor. The timing of such effort must however be properly situated within the political realities of our dear Gateway state.”

The ADC candidate who paid glowing tributes to the paramount ruler of Ilaro and other traditional rulers, however, urged the Ilaro Descendant Union in UK and Ireland to rally round him as a ‘consensus’ candidate.

He said: “I urge all of you to rally round our paramount ruler, other Kabiyesis and my humble self as our ‘consensus’ candidate and let’s work in unity to mobilize all sons and daughters of ILARO, All sons and daughters of YEWA AWORI, all indigenes of Ogun state and all registered voters in Ogun state to vote for me on March 11, 2023, as the next Governor of Ogun State and to vote for African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“Ilaro Descendant Union in UK and Ireland has always played a pivotal role in alleviating the sufferings of our people and contributing immensely to the development of our dear Ilaro. How can I ever forget your leadership role during the COVID-19 Pandemic? I salute you all.”