Malaria campaign: Zamfara to distributes over one million SMC doses

The Zamfara State Government has began campaign on the 2025 Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC), saying Over 1 million doses of SMC medicines will be distributed to children ages 3 months to 59 months through a door-to-door approach in the state.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Zamfara state Commissioner of health Dr Nafisa Mohammed Maradun represented by Director public health services Dr. Yusuf Abubakar Haske during a media engagement held at ministry of health in the state.

“In it’s efforts to eliminate malaria, Zamfara state government in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), and Global Health Supply Chain Procurement and Supply Management (GHSC-PSM) with funding support from the United States President’s Malaria Initiative have commenced the process of the 2025 Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) campaign in the State”.he said.

“Over 1 million doses of SMC medicines will be distributed to children ages 3 months to 59 months in Zamfara through a door-to-door approach.

“The objective of the SMC campaign is to ensure that all eligible children within the ages of 3 to 59 months receive malaria prevention medicines in peak malaria season to protect them from malaria”.he mentioned.

He revealed that to ensure Prevention of malaria ,SMC is given each month for over 4 months during the rainy season when malaria transmission is highest.

According to him,the first cycle of the campaign will commence from 3 to 7th July 2025, Community Drug Distributors will visit homes to issue the SMC medicines to eligible children.

“We advise that Households must ensure that they leave somebody at home within this period to receive SMC medicine for the eligible children”. He advised.

He further advised that Households should encouraged SMC distributors and attend to them quickly so that they can visit as many households as possible in the community with stipulated period in the state.

Also,the state chairman of advocacy, Communication and social Mobilization (ACSM) Bashir Garba disclosed that all arrangements were made for the program success.

“Adequate arrangements has been made to ensure that no eligible child would be left, stakeholders, community leaders were all mobilize to ensure the success of the program in the state.”

At the media briefing,it was gathered that the prevalence of malaria cases has reduced with the efforts of the state government and development partners working in the state.

Nigeria tribune gathered that the campaign is led by the Zamfara State Ministry of Health through the State Malaria Elimination Program with Global Health Supply Chain Procurement and Supply Management (GHSC-PSM) who are providing technical assistance for the program in the state.

