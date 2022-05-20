Dissolution of party exco: PDP governorship aspirant heads for Appeal Court

One of the leading governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ogun State, Hon Segun Sowunmi, has appealed against the judgement of an Ogun State High Court that struck out a suit he filed seeking the dissolution of the state party executives.

Tribune Online recalls that Sowunmi approached the lower court over a statement credited to a co-contestant in the race, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu, who was quoted to have said that his nomination and expression of interest forms were purchased by the state exco.

In the suit, the governorship aspirant had asked the court to dissolve the entire state executives on the ground of being biased.

He also urged the court to grant an interlocutory injunction restraining the exco from conducting the ward and state congress.

In his judgement, Justice A. A Akinyemi dismissed the suit filed by Sowunmi on lack of jurisdiction.

Sowunmi in his notice of appeal claimed that the judge “was in grave error when he held that only the Federal High Court can exercise jurisdiction in redressing the appellant’s complaint.





“That the trial judge erred in law when he held that the proper parties who would be affected by the decision of the court were not before the court, and as such the court is robbed of jurisdiction to entertain and adjudicate upon the same, denying the appellant fair hearing and thereby occasioned a serious miscarriage of justice.”

He also claimed to have written the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, seeking the dissolution of the state executive over alleged violation of their oath of office.

Sowunmi accused the state exco of the party of being biased and compromising the process of the forthcoming governorship primary election of the party.

