Dissidents in Kwara APC risk suspension ― Gov Abdulrazaq

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has warned that those fanning embers of disaffection in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) risk suspension from the party.

This is just barely few hours to the commencement of nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise of the party.

Speaking with journalists at the weekend during an empowerment programme by a serving senator in the state, Governor Abdulrazaq disclosed that the party would on Monday take decisive action on the dissidents, who he alleged, have been hatching series of plots from Abuja to halt the APC membership registration through needless litigation.

The governor warned that the aggrieved group, who have been waging war against his administration should either retrace their steps or quit the party, adding that APC would no longer tolerate their ‘pull him down’ attitude.

Abdulrazaq, who spoke before he formally flagged off the empowerment tools, urged members of the ruling party to troop out en masse for the revalidation of membership.

He told the gathering that security had been beefed up across the state ahead of the exercise so as to prevent possible hijack and also to forestall breakdown of law and order.

While thanking the legislator for his quality representation in the National Assembly, the governor assured that his government would consolidate on the achievements made in line with the change mantra of the ruling party.

“We want to call on our members and others who are interested in our party to troop out in large numbers for the APC membership registration scheduled to commence from Tuesday this week. Adequate security arrangement had been provided. So, you need not entertain fear about your security.

“It has come to our notice that some people were hatching series of plots from Abuja to stop APC membership registration. They went to court to challenge the process when it has already begun. This was designed to frustrate the exercise but we are unperturbed.

“However, we need to sound a note of warning that those fanning embers of disaffection in our party risk suspension. The APC leadership will take decisive action on them on Monday (tomorrow) so that our people can have rest of mind.

“From our own end, we can assure you again that there is no cause for alarm. Our members and those interested in the party should go to their polling unit from Tuesday and register,” AbdulRazaq said.

The senator, who commended the governor for providing correct leadership in the state, implored APC members to always recognize him as the leader of the party, saying that he has exhibited humility and performed excellently within his short period in office.

The legislator stated that AbdulRazaq had touched every part of the 52 wards in Kwara Central positively and wondered why some people in the ruling party were accusing the governor of sidelining them in the scheme of things.

