‘Dissatisfaction with the books I was reading inspired my debut novel’

Soldier and author, Umar Abubakar Sidi, has revealed that his dissatisfaction with the books he was reading inspired his debut novel, ‘The Incredible Dreams of Garba Dakaskus,’ published last year by Masobe Books.

The Sokoto-born writer stated this during a recent book reading in Ibadan, moderated by award-winning poet and author of ‘The Sahara Testaments’, Tade Ipadeola.

‘The Incredible Dreams of Garba Dakaskus’ is a philosophical quest through time in search of a book with obscure origins, which might contain the secrets of the alphabet and offer a divine glimpse behind the veil that shrouds plain existence.

Sidi said that the books he was reading at the time he conceived the idea of the novel mainly dealt with social issues that lacked experimentation and seldom met his literary taste and expectations.

Sidi, author of two poetry collections, ‘A Butterfly Scattered about by Art Rascals’ and ‘The Poet of Dust’, further said he had to read and research widely to get the philosophical background to write the novel, which helps to differentiate it from normal novels.

He said that after writing the first five pages of the novel, it took him over two years to finally finish it, adding, “Initially, while writing this book, I could not write until I was in the same state of mind as my characters.”

He admitted that the central character of the novel is a book, which is a rare and surreal phenomenon. He lamented that writers have neglected the book and the alphabet, which is why he chose to make a book the main character, with the human characters existing to move the novel.

He added that he deliberately used big words and complex grammar in the novel to give it the effect it deserved.

Considering this, he stated that in writing ‘The Incredible Dreams of Garba Dakaskus’, his loyalty was to the story and characters, adding, “You cannot control what people will like or not like about a story.”

Commenting on the book, Ipadeola stressed that it takes courage to do something different in the novel form, as Sidi did with his debut novel, writing about the taboos and the realities of cities that most people do not want to discuss.

At the event were art, culture, and book lovers, including professors and publishers.

