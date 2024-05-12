The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara state has reacted to what they called the purported suspension of party chairman Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani and urged the public to disregard it, saying it emanated from disgruntled promoters who paraded themselves as ward executives.

In a statement issued today by Zamfara state APC publicity secretary Yusuf Idris, the issues raised were not true. The evil of the promoters will fail,” he stressed.

The statement reads in parts: “The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to draw the attention of the general public to disregard and discountenance a purported suspension of the state chairman of the party, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, which emanated from some disgruntled promoters who parade themselves as executives of the party’s Galadima Ward of Gusau local government area.”.

“The State Headquarters, the State Working Committee, and the State Executives wish to categorically state that nothing of this nature is true.”.

“The party is also aware of the antics of some politicians who are planning to destroy the party in their plan to float a new party for the 2027 elections and are trying to create problems in the APC, as being done in Kano and many state chapters; we believe their evil plan will fail.”.

“It should also be noted that even if some members have grudges against the chairman, there are constitutional channels and laid-down rules and regulations for addressing such grievances that were not followed and therefore invalidate the suspension.”

“Moreso, all the claims raised by the discontented persons are baseless and unfounded, created to destabilise the unity being enjoyed within the party leadership and members at all levels.”

“We also wish to draw the attention of newsmen and media organisations against rushing to the press without verifying issues of this magnitude with the party headquarters in the state, especially when we have developed cordial working relationships through our open door policy.”

“Looking at the paper that contained the purported suspension, it doesn’t have any APC logo or Galadima ward letterhead paper but an ordinary paper that is used by students of the tertiary institution, which clearly demonstrated the dubious act of the suspension.”

He maintained that machinery has been set in motion to investigate those behind the purported suspension in order to maintain peace, law, and order in the state APC.