Disregard fake list in circulation on Osun teacher’s recruitment exercise ― Education commissioner

Osun State Government, on Sunday, charged applicants in the state teacher’s recruitment to disregard the fake list of shortlisted successful candidates flying around on social media.

It however maintained that the Ministry of Education has not released any list to the public, adding that, the one thousand successful applicants are already being contacted through text messages and voice notes in batches.

The state Commissioner for Education, Hon Folorunsho Oladoyin, who made the charge in a statement in Osogbo, stated that “the purported list of successful candidates did not emanate from the Ministry of Education and the names and examination numbers are not the same with what we have in our porter.”

“The Ministry of Education has not released any list to the public, explained that the one thousand successful applicants are already being contacted through text messages and voice notes in batches.

“It has been brought to the notice of the State Government that a fake list of shortlisted candidates for the Osun Teacher’s Recruitment is trending on the social media.

“Whatever list that is trending out there is fake and remains the handiwork of mischief makers and should be disregarded accordingly.

“Let me use this medium to stress again that the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola remains committed to revamping the state’s education sector and the recruitment of qualified teachers will not be compromised in any form, the commissioner assured.

