A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Organisation For Good Governance, has passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, urging members of the public to disregard campaign of calumny embarked upon by those it described as some faceless people to discredit the NUPRC boss.

Spokesperson of the coalition, Comrade Shina Loremikan, who was flanked by other rights activists, including Comrades Declan Ihekaire, Gbenga Soloki, Femi Lawson, among others, made the call at a press conference held at the International Press Centre (IPC), Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos. He urged those sponsoring negative information against the NUPRC boss to approach the court if the allegations they had against him were genuine.

Loremikan noted that it was certain that those engaged in the campaign of calumny were not happy about the progress made by the NUPRC boss by giving specific and dedicated recognition and due attention to host community rights and entitlements as contained in the law setting up the body.

“It is important to highlight that for the first time in the history of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, the law has given specific and dedicated recognition and due attention to host community rights and entitlements.

“This landmark development is a testament to the ongoing reforms within the NUPRC under the able leadership of Engineer Gbenga Komolafe,” the coalition’s spokesperson said.

“The new regulations governing the relationship between operators and host communities have effectively plugged the sources of sustenance for those who were previously in the business of marginalizing, subjugating, and usurping the rights of these communities. As a result, these vested interests are now fighting back, attempting to discredit the positive changes brought about by the current leadership,” he added.

Loremikan, while expressing the coalition’s confidence in NUPRC boss, Engr. Komolafe, said his commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of host community rights had brought about significant positive changes within the industry, adding: “We will not sit back and watch a relapse to the old ways instigated by fraudulent campaign of calumny sponsored and spearheaded by gangsters.”

“We call on all genuine members of civil society, stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, and the general public to join us in condemning these baseless pull him Down syndrome.

“We must unite to protect the integrity of the reforms within the NUPRC and ensure that the progress made in recognizing and upholding the rights of host communities is not undermined.

“On a serious note, it is so sad that the implementation of the FOI Act, 2011 in the past 13 years has been both challenging and no work in progress for some NGOs and restless Coalition like our friends in question.

“Finally, we reiterate our unwavering support for Engineer Gbenga Komolafe and the ongoing reforms within the NUPRC. We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to see through the deceitful tactics of these faceless campaigners of calumny and continue to support the leadership that is steering Nigeria’s oil and gas industry towards greater transparency, fairness, and development,” he stated.

