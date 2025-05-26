Displaced Taraba community members lament Gov Kefas’ absence amid mass burial

The displaced members of Munga Lalau and Munga Doso communities of Karim Lamidi local government area in Taraba have expressed disappointment over Governor Agbu Kefas’ decision to ignore the mass burial of over 30 people killed in the communities on Friday night by herdsmen.

They expressed dismay over the governor’s action and described it as inhuman of a leader who under normal circumstances, needed to have the spirit and sense of empathy for his people during devastating period of human lives lost.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Governor Agbu Kefas jetted out of Taraba state at the time the communities were preparing to conduct a mass burial of the over 30 people killed by herdsmen in the area.

“This is inhuman of governor Kefas. Imagine over 30 people have been killed and the governor didn’t mind to visit, rather he has left the state now that we are preparing to conduct a mass burial”. Elder Ayuba Nbuyu, a community leader lamented.

Mr. Solomon Dashu and Kasu-Mai Abu, vigilant members of the community also expressed worry that Governor Kefas’ absence at the event and his eventual departure from the state was a clear indication that he does not value human lives.

“It’s unfortunate Governor Agbu Kefas has displayed a character that proved he doesn’t have regard for human lives. Over 30 people have been killed here and the governor didn’t even visit to see things for himself. Today, we are conducting a mass burial but the governor has rather jetted out of Taraba entirely.

“Yes, he has been traveling from one point to the other but we feel that in a situation like this, the governor should show some levels of empathy to demonstrate some attitude of a responsible leader.

“We are surprised that the same governor who asked us to return to our communities after we flayed attacks two weeks ago, promised to protect us but today we are seeing the opposite.

“We call on the governor to be sensitive when issue of human lives is involve, return back to Taraba and visit Munga community. He should provide us with adequate security to protect and prevent further ocurance of such senseless killings,” they lamented.

Correspondent reports according to locals that, over 50 corpses have been recovered, while many still missing.

