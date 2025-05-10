Displaced Otumara residents seek compensation, resettlement from Lagos govt

•We’ve initiated compensation process —Govt

DISPLACED residents of the Otumara community in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos State are demanding fair compensation and resettlement from the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government, as they temporarily seek shelter under the Costain Bridge and the inter-state motor park within the community.

Over 500,000 residents were displaced during an early-morning demolition carried out by officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) on March 7, 2025.

The three-day demolition left residents and businesses stranded, with many turning to the motor park and the space beneath the Costain Bridge for shelter.

When Saturday Tribune visited the area, many residents were seen bathing in a makeshift bathroom erected by the fence of Ilogbo Junior High School. They bathe, cook and sleep under the bridge and at the motor park.

One of the displaced residents, 52-year-old Donatus Mbam, expressed frustration and anger that no form of relief, monetary compensation or resettlement plan had come from the state government since the demolition over a month ago.

He also expressed fear that their situation might end up like other demolished communities in the state—left uncompensated and unrehoused.

“We’ve been stranded for over a month. Many of us now live under the Costain Bridge or in the motor park here. Is there no government, or are they just being insensitive to our plight?” he asked.

Displaced residents express frustration, fear

Like Mbam, other displaced residents voiced their grief over the loss of property, homes and businesses.

A mother of six, Mrs. Amushe Okoro, shared the pain of being separated from her children, who are now in the care of villagers in faraway Ebonyi State.

She alleged neglect by the Lagos State government and lamented her inability to secure accommodation with the N300,000 she had saved—even in the remotest parts of the state.

“I don’t know why a responsible government would allow its residents to live under a bridge day and night. During this ordeal, many of us have lost valuables. I can’t even explain how some of my belongings disappeared—they’re left out in the open, and anyone can take them.

“The most painful part is being separated from my six children. We all tried to relocate to Ebonyi at first, but we couldn’t feed there. I had to come back to Lagos to work and send money to them.

Government officials visited and gave out verification and enumeration forms. But how can I trust the same government that made us homeless? I couldn’t even get a form because they said I needed a LASRRA (Lagos State Residents Registration Agency) permit. I have lived here for 16 years; my home and shop were here—destroyed in a day.”

She added that her savings couldn’t cover accommodation costs and called for government action, stressing that the situation is beyond what they can cope with.

Having lost all his household appliances and merchandise to theft during the demolition, Mbam now assists his wife with her food business. When Saturday Tribune visited, the couple was preparing food for sale, while one of their children washed cow skin.

“I lost everything—my wares, household items. All I have are a few clothes and my wife’s cooking utensils. As we moved things out of the house, thieves took them. I appeal to the Lagos State government to compensate us. This cannot be left to any individual or land grabber.”

A female hawker of ‘Abacha’ (a local food), who identified herself as Gladys, said she lived in the garage with her sister and three children.

“Some of us live under the bridge, others inside the park. We fled our homes—this wasn’t planned. We lost everything. I heard some officials came with forms, but should I stop hawking just for that? Anyone who demolishes homes and destroys futures like this is an enemy of God. I believe this phase will pass—if we don’t die before it does.”

Lagos govt not ready to compensate, resettle us —Former landlord

A former landlord, Hafeez Olonisakin, expressed distrust in the state government’s intentions, claiming it had not promised any compensation.

Olonisakin said the government merely distributed verification and enumeration forms and added, “If they intended to compensate or resettle us, it should have come before the demolition.”

He said, “We were sent out into the cold, and our daughters are vulnerable to predators. We don’t trust the government, especially in how they have handled things since. There are stakeholders, including rights activist, Meghan Campbell, representing us, but some are trying to frustrate our efforts.

“The land grabber is working for his paymasters. We reject any compensation from him. We were unlawfully forced out and must be compensated by the state. As of now, no promises have been made—just forms and meetings. We must stay united to avoid suffering unjustly.”

Displaced residents are suffering, need urgent intervention —Stakeholder

Community stakeholder, Jeffery Anyansi, said the displaced residents urgently need government help, as many now live under bridges, in school premises and at the motor park.

Anyansi disclosed that the Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland, Chief Tomori Williams, plans to assist 400 vulnerable residents financially.

He said, “If delayed, this issue could become unmanageable. Aare Williams offered help. We called an emergency meeting with the Baale and others, and people agreed to receive his compensation.

“But some rejected this and insisted only the government should compensate them. Many lack documents to prove ownership, which complicates compensation. We must avoid politicising this—people are suffering.”

We’ve initiated compensation process –Govt

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has begun a verification and enumeration exercise, signaling the start of compensation for Otumara residents.

The Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on E-GiS and Urban Development, Olajide Abiodun, confirmed this during a visit to the community with a state delegation.

Verification forms were distributed, and Abiodun assured residents of compensation once the enumeration and land documentation process—managed by the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA) —is complete.

“LASURA is in charge of the regeneration, not any individual. Our governor wants everyone to be happy, and your interests will be protected,” he said.

Though reassuring, it remains to be seen if this effort will restore the trust of displaced residents, many of whom feel abandoned to harsh conditions and insecurity.