Dispatch rider assaulted by Lagos NURTW chief in critical condition — Police

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that a dispatch rider who was assaulted by 55-year-old NURTW chief, Samsudeen Oladiti, also known as Shamelon, is in critical condition and currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Police say the incident happened less than a month after the same suspect allegedly beat another man to death in a separate case.

According to the police, the injured dispatch rider is currently on oxygen and under close medical care.

The Lagos NURTW chief was arrested and is being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti-Yaba, while investigations continue.

The command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, Babaseyi Oluseyi, said:

“The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Samsideen Oladiti ‘m’, popularly known as ‘Shamelon’, aged 55, in connection with two violent crimes on Lagos Island involving a case of murder and another of assault occasioning harm.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti-Yaba, for discreet investigation.”

He explained that: “On 17th September 2025, at about 3:00pm, the suspect allegedly attacked a dispatch rider on Lagos Island, using a helmet and fists to inflict serious bodily injury.

“The victim was rushed to hospital, placed on oxygen, and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

He added that another complaint was filed the following day, linking the same suspect to a different incident:

“On 18th September 2025, at about 11:00am, another complaint was lodged against the same suspect in connection with an incident that occurred on 28th August 2025.

“During the altercation, the suspect allegedly used a metallic ring to repeatedly strike a man on the head and face, inflicting severe injuries.

“Despite medical intervention, the victim was confirmed dead by a doctor on 17th September 2025. His body has since been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.”

After news of the man’s death spread, a group of people gathered at the suspect’s office in Sandgrouse Market, Lagos Island. Two motorcycles belonging to the suspect were set on fire during the protest, and the area became tense.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, led officers to the scene. His team included mobile policemen, regular officers, and tactical squads. Their presence helped restore calm and prevent more violence.

The police assured the public: “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to assure members of the public that justice will be diligently pursued in all the cases against the suspect.

CP Olohundare Jimoh further appeals to residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and not to take the law into their own hands. He enjoins them to cooperate fully with the police in the ongoing investigations.”

In response to the events, Mustapha Adekunle, known as Sego, and chairman of the Lagos NURTW council, issued a statement to distance himself and the union from the actions of the suspect.

“It has come to my attention that a member of the NURTW, who is also my loyalist, has been arrested in connection with a tragic incident resulting in the death of an individual.

“While I once trusted his loyalty, I was deeply bitter and disappointed that he could engage in such acts. I want to make it clear that all his actions are his own and do not represent the NURTW in any way.”

He also invited anyone with useful information to come forward.

“Anyone who believes otherwise is welcome to bring forward their evidence or submit it to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for proper investigation.”

He further stated: “I urge law enforcement officers to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation to ensure justice is served.

“Once the legal process is complete, he will also face the union’s internal disciplinary procedures. As I have always stated, the NURTW does not condone violence or any unlawful acts.”