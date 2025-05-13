Disobeying traffic lights: Need to address erring commercial motorcyclists

By: Jimoh Mumin

The Oyo State government under the leadership of Engr. Seyi Makinde did very well by installing traffic lights on strategic roads in Ibadan and its environs including Oke Ogun axis to prevent accidents and manage traffic flow.

It is a pity that most of the commercial motorcyclists in Ibadan are fond of disobeying traffic lights. There have been a number of occasions in Ibadan when some commercial motorcyclists deliberately disobey the red light that has stopped them and proceeded to cause collisions. Oyo State has recorded several accidents due to these recalcitrant commercial motorcyclists. There is the need for the state government to adopt a new approach to stop these commercial motorcyclists from disobeying traffic lights as some innocent passengers have been victims. It is the duty of government to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

I also want to bring the attention of Oyo State government to traffic lights around Adamasingba road that leads to Ifeleye Salvation Army in Ibadan that are no longer displaying any signals for about two weeks now. The government should take note of this and ensure that the said traffic lights are functioning.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan, Oyo State