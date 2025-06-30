‘Disgusting abomination’: Musk reignites feud with Trump, slams ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

Elon Musk has reignited his feud with US President, Donald Trump, launching a scathing attack on the administration’s flagship domestic proposal, the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

The renewed criticism comes as the Senate narrowly voted to advance the 940-page legislation on Saturday night, despite growing resistance within the Republican Party.

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country,” Musk wrote on X to his more than 220 million followers. “Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past, while severely damaging industries of the future.”

Musk, who previously served as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump, left the administration after a high-profile split and has since become one of the bill’s loudest critics.

He called the bill “political suicide” for Republicans and warned it would “raise the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, the biggest increase in history, putting America in the fast lane to debt slavery.”

In response, Trump appeared to strike a conciliatory tone in an interview aired Sunday on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures. “I haven’t spoken to him much, but I think Elon is a wonderful guy. And I know he’s going to do well, always. He’s a smart guy.

“He actually went and campaigned with me… but he got upset, and that wasn’t appropriate,” Trump said, suggesting the rift was triggered by Musk’s dissatisfaction over changes to the Electric Vehicle (EV) mandate.

Musk’s disdain for the bill is long-standing. Earlier in June, he blasted it as a “massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill” and urged Americans to contact their lawmakers directly: “Call your Senator, call your Congressman… kill the bill!”

Nevertheless, the Senate moved the bill forward with a 51–49 vote after hours of negotiations with hesitant Republicans. Vice President J.D. Vance was at the Capitol to break a possible tie, but his intervention proved unnecessary.

Despite the early progress, Democrats have slowed momentum by reading the entire bill aloud in protest.

“If Senate Republicans won’t tell the American people what’s in this bill, then Democrats are going to force this chamber to read it from start to finish,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

