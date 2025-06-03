‘Disgusting abomination,’ Elon Musk slams Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Elon Musk has launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” calling the sweeping legislative package a “disgusting abomination” and denouncing those who supported it in Congress.

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk said.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted his rebuke on X Tuesday afternoon, expressing frustration with what he described as excessive and irresponsible federal spending.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination”, Musk wrote.

He continued: “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

The bill, which passed the House in May with near-unanimous Republican backing, includes provisions to cut Medicaid and extends tax cuts initially introduced during Trump’s 2017 term. The measure has already stirred debate among fiscal conservatives, and Musk’s comments are amplifying the tension.

During a weekly lunch on Capitol Hill, GOP senators were reportedly passing Musk’s post around. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a known fiscal hawk, acknowledged its rapid spread among colleagues.

“I texted it to a few people. I had a phone passed to me”, Johnson said.

While Musk had previously voiced his disappointment with the bill in a recent interview, his latest statements marked a notable escalation. The remarks come as Musk officially steps away from his advisory role in the Trump administration.

On Friday, Musk appeared alongside Trump at a press conference to commemorate his service. Trump praised Musk warmly and dismissed suggestions of discord between them.

Despite that public show of unity, Musk’s economic criticisms have not softened. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the legislation could balloon the national deficit by $2.5 trillion over the next decade.

“It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt,” Musk warned in a follow-up post.

He added: “Congress is making America bankrupt.”

As the bill moves to the Senate, GOP lawmakers are under pressure to make adjustments. Senator Mike Lee of Utah responded to Musk’s post directly, stating, “The Senate must make this bill better.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the controversy during a briefing held shortly after Musk’s posts.

“The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn’t change the President’s opinion. This is one big beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it,” Leavitt said.

In a moment that quickly circulated online, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked how Trump would react to Musk’s scathing remarks.

Leavitt reiterated: “The President already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn’t change.”

Musk’s critiques date back weeks. In a CBS interview, he noted the bill’s conflict with the goals of the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), an agency he had supported.

“I was like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decrease it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing. I think a bill can be big, or it could be beautiful. I don’t know if it could be both”, Musk said.

(Business Insider)