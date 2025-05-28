Discover what to do in Mexico City if you want to experience it all

Wondering what to do in Mexico City is like asking where to begin in a living museum. Morning sunlight hits the Palacio de Bellas Artes, while vendors set up their stands and locals sip café de olla on park benches– this city sings its culture from the rooftops. Whether you’re here for the street food, the pre-Hispanic ruins, or the explosion of modern art galleries, there’s something waiting on every block.

The capital is dense but never dull, chaotic but charming. Still figuring out your itinerary? These ideas will help. And if you’re still browsing for cheap flights to Mexico City, now’s a good time to make it official.

Explore downtown like a local (and a tourist)

If you want to know what to do in centro of Mexico City, start at the Zócalo. One of the largest public squares in the world, it’s flanked by landmarks that span centuries:

Templo Mayor : Ancient Aztec ruins with a modern museum.

: Ancient Aztec ruins with a modern museum. Metropolitan Cathedral : A mix of Gothic, Baroque, and Neoclassical all in one massive structure.

: A mix of Gothic, Baroque, and Neoclassical all in one massive structure. National Palace: Home to Diego Rivera’s murals and a piece of political history.

You can walk to all of these in under 15 minutes. For snacks, look for vendors selling esquites or tamales oaxaqueños. And don’t forget to step inside the iconic Gran Hotel Ciudad de México—its Tiffany-style stained-glass ceiling is a hidden gem.

Art, parks and markets in the heart of the city

Alameda Central

The oldest public park in the Americas, Alameda Central is perfect for a casual stroll, people-watching, and admiring historical sculptures surrounded by fountains and trees.

La Ciudadela Market

A haven for artisan shopping, La Ciudadela offers handcrafted textiles, pottery, and traditional toys. It’s a great place to pick up unique souvenirs while supporting local craftspeople.

Museo Mural Diego Rivera

This museum houses Rivera’s mural “Dream of a Sunday Afternoon in Alameda Park.” It’s small but rich in symbolism, offering a quick yet impactful dive into Mexican history through art.

These places offer a slice of daily life, blending the historic with the everyday. Bring comfortable shoes—you’ll be walking a lot.

Fuente: iStock

A day in Chapultepec: Nature, history, and culture

Few parks rival Bosque de Chapultepec. It’s more than green space—it’s a city within the city, and a must if you’re planning what to see and do in Mexico City.

What to explore in Chapultepec

Chapultepec Castle : Panoramic views and royal history.

: Panoramic views and royal history. National Museum of Anthropology : The most visited museum in Mexico.

: The most visited museum in Mexico. Lago Mayor : Rowboats for rent and food stalls all around.

: Rowboats for rent and food stalls all around. Modern Art Museum: Home to works by Frida Kahlo, Remedios Varo, and more.

It’s easy to spend an entire day here. Pack a picnic or grab a snack from the vendors. There’s always something happening, from puppet shows to weekend markets.

For the adventurous: Coyoacán and beyond

Ready to explore outside the center? Coyoacán is ideal for slowing down. The cobblestone streets and shady plazas feel like another era.

Frida Kahlo Museum (Casa Azul)

Coyoacán Market for tostadas and churros

Plaza Hidalgo and Jardín Centenario

While you’re there, it’s worth visiting the nearby Viveros park—a massive tree nursery that’s great for a relaxed walk.

Food experiences you shouldn’t skip

Fuente: iStock

If you’re building your trip around meals (and who isn’t?), food is part of what makes Mexico City unforgettable.

Tacos al pastor at El Vilsito : A car repair shop by day, taco temple by night.

: A car repair shop by day, taco temple by night. Churros and chocolate at El Moro : A classic since 1935.

: A classic since 1935. Mercado de San Juan: For the brave eater—insects, exotic meats, and gourmet cheeses.

These picks are budget-friendly, authentic, and full of flavor. Food tours are also a great way to explore multiple dishes and neighborhoods in one afternoon.

Your next adventure starts here

Figuring out what to do in Mexico City can feel overwhelming at first, but that’s part of its magic. There are ancient pyramids and rooftop bars, murals and mariachi, and enough street food to keep you full for weeks. This city rewards curiosity. Let yourself get a little lost, try something you can’t pronounce, and follow the music when you hear it.