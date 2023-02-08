Honourable Sulaimon Lekan Gadaff is an ECOWAS youth ambassador and the Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Youth Empowerment. In this interview with YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, he speaks on the seeming lingering crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, youth inclusiveness in government and sundry issues.

Where do things stand concerning the lingering crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state?

I will say there is no crisis within the APC in Kwara State. Irrespective of what people think, and as you know, even in a family, there is bound to be disagreements and conflicts. We break up to make up and fight to resolve, and that is normal in life and how God has created us in life. Whatever disagreement or crisis we have on any issue a family matter that is being resolved and we are all set to work together for the coming general election.

How would you rate the APC government on youth empowerment?

The administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasak has done a lot for youths in the state. In the history of Kwara, no government has involved the youths and women in governance and involved them in policy making process like Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasak through political appointments and even elective positions; he has the highest number. Recently, a 23- year-old lady was appointed as SSA and another 26 years old lady emerged as the APC House of Assembly candidate for Owode Onire constituency in Asa Local Government area. I am also a young man from Ada local Government and he made me his SA on youth empowerment. All these things have already spoken for themselves. This governor is going down in the annals of history as the best governor of Kwara. He has really pushed the culture from what used to obtain in the state.

Kwara was bedevilled with serious crisis between the Tsaragi and Sare people over boundaries. How has the government been able to manage this?

Since this administration came into power, there has been no outbreak of crisis between the two communities. For every administration, there will always be one or two challenges. In this administration, we don’t have much issue on insecurity except around the boundaries but the government has been proactive because issues around the borders are common everywhere. So, to curb this, frequently, a joint team of security personnel in conjunction with local vigilantes has been working to ensure things don’t get out of hand in terms of security threats.





How will you rate the second term ambition of Governor Abdulrasak?

The governor has a very bright chance of winning the election. If you go out on the streets of Kwara, the word is AA, that is Abdulrahman Abdulrasak, and this is because the voters are not asking for anything aside from infrastructure, good education system, a viable economy and welfarism. Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrasak has a 100 per cent score card in these things. He has worked so much on infrastructure and things have improved greatly.

Talking about education, there was crisis in a school on the use of hijab. How effectively has that been resolved?

That has been completely resolved. It was only a flitch that happened then and it was based on a misunderstanding. People that were in charge of the school didn’t know the history and did not understand the background of the school but governor Abdulrahman has continued to sensitise people that both Christians and Muslims can cohabite successfully and peacefully and that Muslim students can’t be sent away because of the ideology of the leadership of the school. But, it was resolved and the students are back in school without issues. The bone of contention was whether the school was state owned or private. The state government made it known that it had been sponsoring the school and it was under the government payroll for so many years so it can’t be a private school. And, if the government will pull out, it can’t be through crisis and force because we are all brothers and sisters and should love each other. So, everyone came to an understanding and that was the end of the issue.

What is the situation in Kwara state now as the election approaches?

All is well and we are fully prepared for elections. The state is ready to return the government in power. People are willing to vote.

How sure are you that they will vote for your party?

It is glaring and not shrouded in doubt. If you go to the streets of Kwara, you will see that the state had been peaceful for a long time. All they needed was a better person to manage the resources the state has and that person is Governor AbdulrahmanAbdulrasak.The people are with him and everything is on course. We won by 75 per cent in the last election and PDP came with 25 per cent.

What are you expecting in terms of percentage in the coming elections?

Of course, we are still going to win with a lot of margin. I can’t actually say with what percentage. But, I know we will win.

